Tribute to 'amazing' great-grandmother killed in Middlesbrough collision

The family of a woman who died following a fatal collision in Middlesbrough have paid tribute to her.

Shortly before 1:30pm on Friday 16 February, police were called to reports of a collision on Ormesby Road.

The incident involved a black Land Rover and a pedestrian between Ladgate Lane and Balmoral Road.

The pedestrian, 74-year-old Janet Johnson from Priestfields in Middlesbrough, was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

Janet's family said: “We are absolutely devastated to have lost our wonderful Janet. She was a lovely wife and an amazing mam, nana and great nana.

“Janet had so much to look forward to in life and we can’t put into words how much we will miss her.”

The collision happened on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Cleveland Police previously confirmed that the driver of the Land Rover, a 39-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers ask that anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage relating to the collision get in touch.

