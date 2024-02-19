A Mercedes crashed into a residential wall and flipped onto its roof as it drove through a Northumberland village.

Christine Elliott was in bed in her Wylam bungalow when she heard a loud thud at about 7.22am on Sunday 18 February.

The 63-year-old discovered a black Mercedes had crashed into the wall surrounding her property, just off Main Road, and had landed upside down in the middle of the street.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the collision, near the Fox & Hounds pub. The driver suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for around one hour and 45 minutes while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Workers from Northumberland County Council cleared the road and put a temporaryfence up around Ms Elliott's home.

Homeowner Christine Elliott said it could have been a lot worse had her car been parked on the drive. Credit: NCJ Media

Ms Elliott, who has owned the property for more than 30 years, said the crash could have been a lot worse.

"I'm pleased the car didn't go up the drive and I didn't lose the end of my house," she said. "If he had come a bit further right he would have hit the end of the house.

"My car wasn't on the drive at the time. I had been moving stone to the back to rise the levels so there was stone on the front drive. If I had had my car on the drive it would have hit the house."

The Wylam resident praised the police, paramedics and Northumberland County Council for how swiftly they dealt with the incident.

She described the response as "efficient" and "organised" and the road was clear again by 10am.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: "We were called at 07.24h today (18 February) to attend reports of a collision between a car and a wall on Main Road, Wylam.

"We dispatched one paramedic crew who treated one patient with facial injuries before taking him to hospital."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 7.30am yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Main Road in Wylam.

"It was reported that a car was overturned following a collision with a wall.

"Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision."

ITV Tyne Tees has approached Northumberland County Council for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...