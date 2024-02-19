Sunderland have confirmed they have parted company with head coach Michael Beale.

The 43-year-old spent just 63 days on Wearside and departs with the club sitting tenth in the Championship, winning four of the eleven league games since he took charge.

His tenure also included a 3-0 defeat to fierce local rivals Newcastle in the FA Cup third round, in their first encounter for almost eight years.

Announcing Beale's dismissal, a statement from the club's s porting director, Kristjaan Speakman, said: “We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC.

"Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the club.

"This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future."

Mike Dodds, who previously served as caretaker manager this season when Tony Mowbray was sacked, will resume control until the end of the season.

Mr Speakman continued: "Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish.

"We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made.”

Beale's appointment was met with an underwhelming response from Sunderland fans when it was announced in December.

His final game in charge saw Sunderland lose 2-1 to Birmingham City as Mowbray claimed victory over the man who he was replaced by.

