Middlesbrough have said they will investigate an alleged racist gesture made in the away end during their win over Leicester City.

The club and police both confirmed they are aware of a video containing an alleged racist gesture that surfaced online after the game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (17 February).

In a statement, the club said: "Middlesbrough Football Club are aware of an incident which took place during [Saturday's] game at Leicester City.

"We are investigating this and are working with the relevant authorities to identify the individual(s) involved.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach towards racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and will take the strongest action possible.

"Our club is an inclusive football club where everyone should feel safe and welcome."

The alleged incident occured at the King Power during Middlesbrough's 2-1 win over Leicester. Credit: ITV News

Leicestershire Police said it was working with Cleveland Police and the football clubs as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "The force is aware of a video posted online in which a racist gesture is reported to have been made.

"The video relates to an incident at the King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Middlesbrough on Saturday (17 February).

"Officers are working with colleagues from Cleveland Police and both clubs as part of ongoing enquiries."

Goals from Finn Azaz and Sammy Silvera sealed a surprise 2-1 win for the away side against the title chasers who hit back late through long-serving talisman Jamie Vardy.

