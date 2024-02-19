Tony Mowbray takes temporary step back from management on medical grounds

Sunderland and Middlesbrough have sent their well wishes to North East footballing giant Tony Mowbray, after it was announced he would temporarily step back from management on medical gorunds

The 60-year-old's club Birmingham City confirmed that he would be absent for six to eight weeks while he undergoes medical treatment.

Mowbray said: “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment.

"Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

"Until I return, my assistant manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Mowbray captained Middlesbrough in the 1980s, returning to the club as manager in 2010. Credit: PA Images

The club's city chief executive officer, Garry Cook, said: “Our thoughts are with Tony, his wife Amber, and family. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming Tony back to the Club to continue the excellent work that he has started.

"In the meantime, Mark Venus, Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor, will be given all the support they need to lead the club forward.”

The former Middlesbrough captain, who was born in Saltburn, represented the club for nine years and returned to Teesside as manager in 2010.

Mowbray joined the Blues from Sunderland in January, having led the Black Cats to the Championship play-offs in their first season back in the division following their promotion from League One.

In a statement, Sunderland AFC said: "SAFC’s Board of Directors, players and staff wish Tony a swift recovery and our thoughts are with him and his family at this moment in time. "We know these sentiments are also held by our supporters throughout the world, who continue to hold an immense respect for our former Head Coach."

Meanwhile Middlesbrough FC said in a post on X: "Get well soon Mogga, wishing you all the very best from everyone at MFC."

The news comes following a defeat for Sunderland against Birmingham City, with the homes running out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...