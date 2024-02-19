Play Brightcove video

ITV Tyne Tees camera operator Paul Kingston captured the phenomenon at sunset

Hundreds of thousands of starlings created a spectacular murmuration over the skies of County Durham in what is becoming an increasingly rare phenomenon.

At sunset on Sunday (18 February), the sky over the Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle, turned from blue to black.

Murmurations, most frequently seen on clear and still evenings, are caused by large numbers of the birds gathering before setting off for their communal roost.

A number of flocks are involved and gather in the air, meaning the vision of swooping and swirling often includes hundreds of thousands of birds.

The murmuration over Barnard Castle was captured on Sunday evening. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Large numbers of starlings visit Britain during the winter months due to the country's relatively warm weather.

Though starlings are one of the most common birds in the United Kingdom, they are increasingly under threat due to habitat loss and the changing climate. As a result they are now on the RSPB red list.

Fittingly, an exhibition at the Bowes Museum called Murmuration currently explores the relationship humans have with birds, the environment and the impact people have on both.

It includes a variety of pictures, sculptures, taxidermy and even sounds.

Weather Presenter Ross Hutchinson finds out about the significance of starlings at the Bowes Musuem

Vicky Sturrs, from the Bowes Museum, said: "We know that there is a climate emergency, we know that's something we all need to engage in.

"I think that doing that as a museum, working with artwork, objects and working with artists it can be a soft way of putting things beautiful and interesting and thought provoking in front of you."

The museum hopes visitors will appreciate the art but also walk learn the pivotal role birds play in the world, and how they reflect the changing environment.

"This a call to action to think about those birds which are on the red list, those that are most endangered - particularly those from the North East - and what we can do to protect that," Vicky continued. "How we can make a difference as individuals as well as collective communities."

