A woman has been charged following a crash in which a 22-year-old man died.

Truman Hub died following a one-vehicle collision on the A191 at New York in North Tyneside in the early hours of 20 November 2022.

Emergency services attended but Truman, who was from North Shields, died from his injuries.

A passenger in the car was also left seriously injured.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, and a 23-year-old woman was arrested.

On Tuesday 20 February 2024, the woman was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside next month.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “We remain in contact with Truman’s family and loved ones and continue to offer them any support they need.

“The last 15 months have been incredibly difficult for them.

He added: “We have today charged a woman with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident in which Truman sadly lost his life.

“I would ask that members of the public please refrain from any speculation – both online and in the community – which could jeopardise the ongoing live legal proceedings.”

