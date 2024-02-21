Two individuals have been suspended from Middlesbrough football club following an alleged racist gesture made during their win over Leicester City.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred in the away end during the match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday 17 February with a video later surfacing online.

Leicestershire Police have opened a criminal investigation as a consequence of the reports.

In a statement, Middlesbrough Football Club said: "Two individuals have been suspended by the club following an incident which occurred at Leicester City at the weekend.

"Our club will continue to work with colleagues at Leicester City, Leicestershire and Cleveland Police, football’s governing bodies, and Kick It Out.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach towards racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and will take the strongest action possible.

"Our club is an inclusive football club where everyone should feel safe and welcome."

Leicestershire Police said its enquiries are ongoing and officers are working with both clubs as part of their investigation.

It has previously confirmed it is working with Cleveland Police as part of the investigation.

Goals from Finn Azaz and Sammy Silvera sealed a surprise 2-1 win for Middlesbrough in Saturday's encounter with the title chasers hitting back late on through long-serving talisman Jamie Vardy.

