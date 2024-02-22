Stickers emblazoned with an image of a gold cannabis leaf and the words 'get your delivery' are being probed by police after appearing across two North East towns.

The black stickers, which also feature a QR code, have most recently been spotted in Darlington after cropping up in Middlesbrough last month.

QR codes are usually used by retailers and businesses to direct customers to their websites or online social media pages.

Durham Constabulary told ITV Tyne Tees it had received several reports relating to the stickers and its associated website and that an investigation was ongoing to identify those involved.

A spokesperson for Darlington Borough Council said the authority was aware of the issue and was looking into it.

Similar stickers were seen in Middlesbrough last month. It was reported that the stickers were being stuck onto lampposts, bins, and phone boxes amongst other things.

Middlesbrough Council confirmed it had received information about the stickers.

A spokesperson said: “We have received information about QR code stickers and our neighbourhood safety wardens and area care staff are removing them when they are reported.”

Cleveland Police are investigating.

A force spokesperson said: "We are aware of reports and enquiries are currently ongoing. We would ask members of the public who have any information on drug activity to report it to us on 101."

