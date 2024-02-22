Play Brightcove video

Footage released by Northumbria Police captures the moment an intruder breaks through a shop ceiling.

A burglar who was given a second chance is now behind bars after he broke into a shop for a second time just weeks later.

Stephen Rose broke into Drinks Express, on Adelaide Terrace, in the Benwell area of Newcastle on 24 January, stealing £600 in cash and £500-worth of cigarettes.

Following investigations by officers with Northumbria Police’s Response Policing Team, Rose was apprehended and charged with burglary.

Two days later, at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court Rose pleaded guilty to the offence and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

However, Rose did not learn his lesson and shortly before 1am on Thursday 15 February, the owner of Drinks Express had a notification on his mobile phone that someone had again broken into his store.

After breaking in through the ceiling, Rose stole the shop’s till which contained £200.

Rose then dumped the till nearby before returning to his home address. He discarded the jacket he was wearing in the accommodation’s communal area and it was later seized by officers.

The officers then found Rose and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary – within two hours of the crime being committed.

In interview, he denied the offence but was charged and the next day put before the same magistrates’ court.

Here, the 46-year-old, of Atkinson Road, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for a year.

Following Rose’s sentencing, Detective Constable Craig Austin, of Northumbria Police’s High Impact Team, said: “This was a fantastic piece of police work between various teams – from the response cops who attended the scene so quickly following the report of burglary coming in, to the detectives who pulled together the case to secure his conviction.

“Rose has simply not learned his lesson after being given a suspended sentence and has once again shown a complete disregard for his victim – who he has targeted twice in a matter of weeks.

“We will not tolerate this kind of criminality and we understand the impact burglary can have on our communities.

“I hope this positive and swift action acts as reassurance to businesses that wherever possible we are committed to taking swift and decisive action against burglars and thieves.”

If you see something suspicious in your community which you think police should be aware of, use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, call 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...