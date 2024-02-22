The Victorian tramway to Saltburn pier is not set to reopen until after Easter following "extensive damage" caused by a fire last month.

Saltburn Cliff Lift suffered serious internal damage to the building and operating equipment, and in particular the electrical pump room.

Fire crews were called to the popular attraction at around 10.30am on 15 January after staff found smoke coming from the tramway's bottom station.

At the time, Redcar and Cleveland Council said "extensive damage" had been caused to the Grade II-listed structure. No one was injured.

The electrical pump room suffered 'serious internal damage.' Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Council

The Saltburn Cliff Lift, which is the oldest water-balanced funicular in the UK and the second oldest in the world, had been closed at the time of the fire for winter maintenance.

It had been hoped the attraction, which was opened in 1884, would be ready to operate again in time for Easter.

The council have now confirmed this is unlikely as the building needs to have a full re-wiring.

Cllr Carrie Richardson, deputy leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council said: "We regret that damage caused by a major fire to the much-loved and hugely popular Saltburn Tramway is extensive with serious internal damage to the building and operating equipment, especially the electrical pump room.

A full rewire is needed in the grade II listed structure. Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Council

"A full rewire will be needed along with careful restoration of this Grade-listed structure. Our teams are continuing to work hard on a plan to make sure the Tramway reopens as soon as possible."

She said the work would likely "take some time" and no date could be given for the reopening.

"We look forward to reopening the iconic tramway when it is restored to its full glory and ready for future generations to enjoy," Cllr Richardson continued.

"We will continue to keep our residents and visitors informed."

