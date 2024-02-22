Police are re-appealing for help to find a Newcastle man who has been missing for more than one month.

Roy Johnson, 48, was reported missing on the evening of Saturday 20 January after leaving the Harton Lane area of South Shields.

He was later seen on CCTV in the Temple Park Road area of the town at around 10.53pm on the same day.

There have been no confirmed sightings since.

Detective Inspector Adele Reed, of Northumbria Police, said: "Roy has now been a missing person for more than one month, and we remain increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"A number of enquiries have been carried out since Roy was first reported missing, including extensive reviews of CCTV and other footage. However, we have not yet been successful in our search to find him.

"We are once again appealing to members of the community for their help and for any information which could help us locate Roy. No matter how insignificant you feel this may be, any new details shared could prove key to our investigation."

He was last known to be wearing a grey T-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers and a black coat. Police believe he could still be dressed in the same clothing.

Police believe Roy is wearing the same clothing as on this CCTV image. Credit: Northumbria Police

Det Insp Reed added: "We would urge anyone in possession of or with access to CCTV or dashcam footage to review this, while we would also ask people to check any gardens and outbuildings."

Mr Johnson is understood to have links to the Kenton area of Newcastle, as well as the Hebburn and Jarrow areas of South Tyneside.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Johnson if they see him and to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20240120-1118.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...