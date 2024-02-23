A boy who was rescued from a burning building in Peterlee has been reunited with the firefighters who saved him.

10-year-old Blaine Beattie suffered burns to 40% of his body after the family home caught fire in the early hours on 14 December last year.

Now two months after the incident Blaine has been reunited with the firefighters who saved him.

Blaine’s dad Paul said: “This has been the most awful experience of our lives, a living nightmare.

“We have moved into a new home and Blaine will go back to school next month.

“As we start looking towards the future I thought it would be helpful for Blaine to meet the firefighters who saved him and his brother.

“To everyone involved in his rescue – thank you so much, there aren’t really words to express our thanks.”

The fire was already blazing when crews from County Durham and Darlington fire service arrived. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

As crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire Brigade arrived, the first floor flat was already ablaze and Blaine, along with his 21-year-old brother Cameron were rescued through the window. The family lost their dog in the fire.

Cameron was treated for a burn to his right arm and Blaine extensive injuries which required a lengthy hospital stay. His family have released a picture of him to drive home the devastating effect that fire can have.

Warning you may find the following photograph distressing.

10-year-old Blaine suffered burns to 40% of his body in the fire. Credit: Family photo/County Durham and Darlington Fire

Watch Manager Mick Corfield, whose crew were first at the scene, said: “Us firefighters are always thinking about the people that we’ve helped and are always wondering how they’re getting on.

“With Blaine being so young, and me being a father of two boys, his story really stuck with me. That’s why it was such a pleasure to have him come to the station and see him up and about but, most importantly, smiling.

“His road to recovery is still on-going but everyone at CDDFRS continues to wish him well and will welcome him back to the station with open arms.

"I also want to thank my crew FF Hudson, FF Rafferty and FF Laidler for their amazing service."

He added: “Looking at the photos of Blaine in hospital is difficult but it serves as a reminder just how dangerous fire is.

“That’s why will continue to encourage everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and that people are testing them every week.

“If you need smoke alarms fitted – we can fit them for you.”

The fire is being treated as suspected arson and investigations are ongoing by Durham Constabulary.

