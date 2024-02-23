Ronnie Campbell, a Labour politician who was MP for Blyth Valley for 36 years, has died aged 80.

First elected in 1987, he was re-elected seven more times, before stepping down in 1987.

Born in Tynemouth, Campbell grew up on North Tyneside before starting work as a miner at age 14. He led picket lines during the strikes in 1984-85, and was arrested twice.

In September 2016, Campbell underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. He returned to Parliament on 30 November 2016.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is among those leading tributes after the news of his passing, describing him as a 'dedicated servant' and an impressive campaigner.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll, and Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness have also paid tribute.

Ronnie Campbell leaves behind a wife, Deirdre and six children.