Investigations have been launched after four overnight arson attacks on cars and an abandoned care home on Teesside.

Arsonists in Hartlepool targeted the derelict Admiral Court care home once again on Thursday 22 February.

Five fire engine crews were dispatched from Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Redcar to extinguish the blaze, which has left part the buildings roof seriously damaged.

Cleveland Fire Brigade made a public plea for locals to report culprits anonymously following the incident in Hartlepool.

In a post to twitter Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Attending incidents like this diverts our resources and could prevent us from attending real-life emergencies, where lives are at risk.

"We need your help to put a stop to it! Become a FireStopper! If you know who is responsible for this fire please tell us anonymously through FireStoppers."

A series of overnight arson attacks in Billingham have also been reported by Cleveland Police.

Three vehicles - including a BMW and two Vauxhalls - were set alight between 11:50pm on Thursday 22 February and 3:50am on Friday 23 February.

A black Vauxhall Astra parked on New Road, Billingham was set alight just before midnight. Two men were seen fleeing the scene.

Around 40 minutes later, in the early hours of Friday 23 February, a man was spotted setting fire to a white Vauxhall Insignia on Knole Road.

Then at 3:50am the same morning, a silver BMW was set alight on Grange Avenue. A man was seen approaching the vehicle on a pedal cycle, before pouring some liquid on the car and making off once the vehicle was on fire.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference SE24032956.

