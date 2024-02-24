Children being treated at hospital in Newcastle have been treated to a special theatre performance on their ward.

Actors from the city's Theatre Royal visited patients at the children's ward in the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) to bring the production 'Fantastically Great Women who changed the World' to life.

It is stage show which celebrates women throughout history who have made a large contribution to society. These include author Jane Austen, scientist Marie Curie, suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, activist Rosa Parks and nurse Mary Seacole.

During the visit to the hospital actors from the production were dressed up and gave the patients a living history telling those on the wards stories and facts about their character.

Among those who visited the RVI were Elena Breschi who plays Frida Kahlo, Chloe Hart who plays Jane Austen and Leah Vassell who has the role of Amelia Earhart.

Elena Breschi said: "Today we've been seeing some kids and they've been so lovely! We've been telling them about our show.

Katherine Downing, a health play specialist at Newcastle said: "Being in hospital can be quite scary and some of the children, particularly if they're in hospital for a long time might start to miss some of the things they might usually do at home. To have these visits just brightens up the day and makes being in hospital a bit more fun."

The visit was facilitated by the Newcastle Hospitals Trust Charity. It meant that staff and children on the wards got to see the performance when they may otherwise not have been able to.

It follows the recent success of a similar visit at Christmas from the cast involved in Theatre Royal's annual pantomime.

The play is based on the book by Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst.

