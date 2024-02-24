A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic crash in North Tyneside.

Police received a report that an electric motorcycle had collided with a vehicle in the Howdon area of North Tyneside, on 21 February, at around 8:40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene at Tynemouth Road. The rider of the motorcycle – a 23-year-old man – was found to have suffered serious injuries to his head, legs and torso.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics following the incident, and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the collision to assist officers with their enquiries.

An investigation has now been launched by Northumbria Police to establish the circumstances behind the crash.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage of electric motorcycles being ridden in the area around that time.

Anyone with information are being urged to get in touch with police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...