Police are appealing for information following a suspected ram raid which caused significant damage to a shop in Newcastle.

Officers were called to a break-in at Heron Foods, on Church Walk in the Walker area, on Friday 23 February, at around 1:50am.

It was reported that a vehicle had been driven into the front of the store to gain entry.Northumbria Police have said that "a number of people then got out of the vehicle inside the premises, before making off from the scene empty handed."Officers attended the scene, but the offenders had already left by the time of police arrival.

An investigation has been launched by the force, and they are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

Officers are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information that could assist in their investigation. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police have issued images of the vehicle they are keen to trace, of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, which has the registration EY06VLV.They have added that the van has four distinctive diamond square logos on the bodywork.The vehicle was seen in the area at the time the burglary is reported to have taken place.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and working to establish exactly what has happened, police have said. Inspector Craig Patchett, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a very concerning report, and we would like to take this opportunity to reassure local businesses and the wider public that we will be doing all we can to ensure all those involved are brought into custody.“Not only that, but the suspected ram raid has caused significant damage to the shop front and we will simply not tolerate this type of behaviour in our communities."

Northumbria Police have issued a message to the public that if they have any information on the the whereabouts of the vehicle they are trying to trace, to get in touch.

