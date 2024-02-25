A County Durham teenager has been praised by a national charity for his efforts in supporting his younger brother who is living with a muscle-wasting condition.

William Jackson, 16, has been supporting his family in the care of his younger brother Louis, who has muscular dystrophy, for years.

Louis, 12, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy as a youngster.

In recognition of his support for his younger brother, William was recently honoured with a "carer of the year" award by the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

William said: “It was fantastic to receive this award. Caring for my younger brother has really brought us together and helped to build our bond.

"As an older brother I feel like it’s my duty and just becomes part of my every day life.”

William's family have said that they are "proud" of all his work. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees.

His mother, Sarah, said: "To see him recognised, and show him how proud we are of him, was brilliant. We were just so proud."

Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Chief Executive, Catherine Woodhead, said: “Congratulations to William for winning one of Muscular Dystrophy UK President’s Awards."

Around 100 boys are born with the condition in the UK each year, while more than 110,000 people are currently living with one of over 60 muscle-wasting illnesses.

