A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after the car he was driving crashed during a police chase in Middlesbrough.

The incident happened on Normanby Road, at around 11:40pm on 24 February.

Cleveland Police have said that a silver Renault Clio collided with a lamp post, following what the force has described as a "short police pursuit."

The 24-year-old driver was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car, suffered neck and back pain and has since been released from hospital.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that they have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

