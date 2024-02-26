Police have renewed their appeal to find an 18-year-old who has been missing for four weeks.

Cleveland Police are investigating the disappearance of Lewis Penfold-Roche who was last seen heading towards Central Avenue on Station Road, in Billingham, at about 6pm on Sunday 28 January.

Searches were carried out by specialist teams earlier in February, in the area close to where Lewis was last seen. Police also searched railway lines and embankments in the area.

Extensive enquiries with Lewis’ family and friends have been made throughout the investigation, while officers have conducted house to house enquiries and scoured through hours of CCTV footage scoured. A number of public appeals have been issued to raise awareness.

Specialist search teams comb the area near to where Lewis Penfold-Roche was last seen earlier this month. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, said: “Four weeks on from the last sighting of Lewis, we remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

"I would like to reiterate to Lewis, if he’s reading this, that lots of people are really concerned for him and we just want to ensure that he is safe and well.

“We would again ask him to contact police or friends and family to let us know that he is safe. He won’t be in any trouble.

“Again, if anyone has any information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts, we would ask them to come forward and speak to police.”

Cleveland Police searched from Billingham Beck Valley Country Park up towards Billingham Golf Club. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Lewis is said to have a London accent and is described as 6ft tall with mousey brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on the top.

He was last seen wearing a dark red coat, a green/silver backpack with the word 'Hype' written on it, black jogging bottoms, a black skeleton jumper and dark grey Adidas trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Lewis, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101.

The force asks that anyone who spots Lewis contacts police directly in the first instance rather than report sightings on social media. Quote reference number 017293 or report online.

Any CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage of Lewis can be uploaded here.

