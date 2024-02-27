An investigation is underway after a reported rape in Tynemouth.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said the incident was reported to have happened in the Tynemouth Priory and Castle area just after 3:50pm on Sunday 25 February.

The spokesperson added: “An investigation was immediately launched by police, and the female victim is being supported by specially-trained officers."

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact police by using the 'report' page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

The reference number is NP-20240225-0648.

