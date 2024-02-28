Play Brightcove video

Kris Jepson went to find out about the new inquiry investigating what happened at Medomsley Detention Centre

A survivor of the Medomsley Detention Centre abuse scandal says he hopes the beginning of a fresh investigation into what happened will allow "the truth" to come out.

Eric Sampson, who has waived his right to anonymity, was 17 when he was sent to Medomsley near Consett, County Durham, in the 1970s.

He is one of around 2,000 young men and boys to come forward with allegations of physical and sexual abuse while interned at the facility.

Several former officers have been convicted for their actions at the facility following an extensive criminal investigation by Durham Constabulary, called Operation Seabrook, which ended in 2023.

Now, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) has launched its own independent inquiry into what happened at the centre and why it was allowed to continue for so long.

Durham Constabulary's Operation Seabrook resulted in a number of convictions. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The development has been welcomed by Mr Sampson who is hopeful that it will allow more information about what happened to come out.

"I think a lot more people will come forward," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "The truth needs to come out about what was going on in these places.

"I think it has a good chance of finding out a lot more information about what actually went on in there.

"A lot of people are too scared to come forward now because they are married with families and that. But I advise anybody now to come forward with what they know about the place. Come forward and tell the story.

"The officers as well who are still alive and worked in there. They must come forward now and tell the truth."

Hundreds of men have come forward with allegations of abuse after being held in Medomsley Detention Centre. Credit: ITV Archive

Those leading the inquiry have made a direct plea for anyone with any information to come forward to assist their investigations. Mr Sampson said he will speak to investigators himself as he seeks answers.

"It totally ruined my life," he said. "I've never been married and I've got no family.

"I know a few other people's lives its ruined but what can you do? Some lads have picked up the pieces and been married and that but I don't suppose that is a lot of them."

The PPO investigation is still in its very early stages, but some of the evidence has already had a considerable impact on the investigating officers.

"All of us have been touched on a human level," Ombudsman, Adrian Usher, explained. "I don't think it is too much for us to admit that some sleep has been lost from what we have seen even now when we are in the very nascent stage of the investigation.

"What happened to those men and in some cases those children is some of the most appalling sexual and physical abuse I have ever come across and on a scale, I have never come across."

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has launched an independent investigation. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The investigation has been commissioned by the Justice Secretary, but it will work independently of the government, police and the prison service.

The nature of the inquiry has been also been welcomed by lawyers representing victims of the scandal with hopes the evidence collected will strengthen the case for a wider public inquiry.

David Greenwood, solicitor at Switalskis said: "I believe more officers are likely to emerge from this kind of investigation and there might be referrals to the crown prosecution service when the evidence comes out.

"The ideal is a judge-led independent public inquiry, that's what we asked for in the first place.

"But we realise the Government were opposing us on that and we might not have got there so this is the next best thing.

"I actually believe that the amount of evidence that will be uncovered by this inquiry will lead to a wider inquiry not only into Medomsley but other detention centres throughout the country too."

Anyone who wishes to share information with the inquiry can do so by contacting ppomedomsleyinvestigation@ppo.gov.uk or by calling 07511 165266

