An expert witness has told a criminal court the care given to a County Durham teenager who took her own life was not unsafe.

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust is being prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission over the death of 18-year-old Emily Moore, from Shildon, in February 2020.

Emily died at Lanchester Road Hospital, in Durham, and the CQC allege the trust failed to provide safe care and treatment, exposing her to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

Tim Bryson, an independent mental health nurse told the court while there were shortcomings in Emily’s care plans, he did not believe they exposed her to a significant risk of harm and they did facilitate self-care.

He said, having reviewed the plan, he thought it was broadly typical of many care plans he has seen across mental health services and in some respects it was better than typical.

Defence barrister Paul Greaney KC asked Mr Bryson: “Do you agree if this care plan was seen as criminally unsafe we would have a problem across the sector.”

Mr Bryson replied “yes", adding: “I think staff on the ward reasonably understood the risks for Emily.”

Under cross-examination by Jason Pitter KC, Mr Bryson acknowledged part of the plans were formulaic and could be improved but he said he believed the care records he had seen were keeping Emily safe.

Mr Bryson is one of three expert witnesses to give evidence at Teesside Magistrates Court this week.

Independent mental health nurse Tim McDougall previously told the court he believed the plans were inadequate and of "poor quality.”

He said elements of Emily's care were unsafe, adding: “I am not able to say they caused harm to Emily but they may have contributed."

The trial at Teesside Magistrates Court is being heard by District Judge Marie Mallon and she is expected to return her verdict at the beginning of next week.

Are you or someone you know struggling with your mental health?

Find advice and support for children and young people here:

Where children can find mental health help in the North East and North Yorkshire

Find general advice and support for anyone struggling with their mental health here:

Mental health: Where to find help in the North East if you are struggling

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...