Six people have admitted to affray over escalting violence in Newcastle which resulted in the death of 14-year-old Gordon Gault.

The teenager was stabbed in the arm in Elswick in November 2022 but died in hospital six days later.

Six people have now all pleaded guilty to affray at Newcastle Crown Court, including 18-year-old Jack Hardy, 18-year-old Raymond Matthew and 28-year-old Liam Thompson. The remaining three 17-year-old boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

All of the defendants will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, Northumbria Police, said: “The truly devastating impact of violence is clear for all to see with the tragic death of Gordon and our thoughts very much continue to be with his loved ones.

"Gordon was killed after an escalating dispute culminated in violence, with two teenagers subsequently being convicted of his manslaughter.

"We have seen a group of people admit their part in the disgraceful disorder which occurred the evening Gordon, who was the youngest person present, was fatally wounded.”

He added: “Violence destroys lives and has absolutely no place in our communities.

“As a Force, we are committed to reducing the impact of this type of offending. This includes targeting those who carry weapons and working with our partners to prevent incidents by educating people about the dangers and consequences of doing so.

“Our message to anyone who does pick up a weapon or involves themselves in violence remains very simple – think again. We urge people, to make that choice today.”

Last month Carlos Neto, 18, of Salford, and Lawson Natty, 18, of Newbiggin Hall, who denied murdering Gordon, were convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

They were also found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in relation to a second victim, who suffered an injury to his back.

Carlos Neto admitted wounding Gordon but claimed it was in self-defence.

He and co-accused Lawson Natty, who supplied Neto with the machete used in the attack, were remanded in custody. They will be sentenced on 8 March.

Anyone with information about someone carrying a weapon is encouraged to contact Northumbria Police on their website or by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…