Sunderland will be without talisman Jack Clarke for the next six weeks after the winger's ankle injury was found to be worse than first feared.

The 23-year-old picked up the issue during the Black Cats' 2-1 defeat against Birmingham in Michael Beale's last game in charge.

He missed last weekend's defeat to Swansea at the Stadium of Light but interim head coach Mike Dodds had hoped the issue would keep him out for less than a month.

Jack Clarke is the Black Cats top scorer this season. Credit: PA

However, the club have now confirmed Clarke will miss the next six weeks of action after further tests revealed he had sustained ligament damage.

He will now complete a period of rehabilitation before returning to training in April.

Clarke has been one of the most impressive players in the Championship this season and is Sunderland's top scorer with 15 goals and four assists.

