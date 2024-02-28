What happened at Medomsley Detention Centre?

Between 1961 and 1987 over 24,000 young offenders were held at Medomsley Detention Centre.

More than 1,800 of those have since reported that they were either physically or sexually abused while being detained at the facility near Consett, County Durham.

Eight former members of staff have been jailed for their role in the abuse after two investigations by Durham Constabulary - Operation Halter and Operation Seabrook.

A fresh investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO), Operation Deerness, is now investigating what the authorities knew about the abuse that took place and whether there were opportunities to stop it.

Here, ITV Tyne Tees looks back at the history of the centre and the abuse scandal that later emerged.

Medomsley was a youth detention centre near Consett open between 1961 and 1988. Credit: ITV Archive

What was Medomsley Detention Centre?

Medomsley Detention Centre was built in 1960 on what was formerly a Victorian orphanage. It was operated by the Home Office and opened in February 1961.

It housed offenders aged between 17 and 21 on short custodial sentences to keep them out of adult prisons and away from older criminals.

The centre could house up to 130 people but usually held around 70 at one time. Inmates tended to spend six to eight weeks in the centre before being released.

The facility closed in 1988.

Operation Halter - First police investigation

Durham Constabulary first investigated allegations of sexual abuse against inmates at the centre during the early 2000s.

Operation Halter resulted in former Medomsley Detention Centre cook Neville Husband being convicted of sexually abusing five teenagers in February 2003 before admitting four further attacks in 2005.

Officer Leslie Johnson was also jailed for sexual abuse in 2005.

Neville Husband was convicted in 2003. Credit: ITV Archive

Operation Seabrook - Investigations reopen

In August 2013, 25 years after Medomsley Detention Centre closed, a victim came forward to report being abused at the facility.

In response, Durham Constabulary launched Operation Seabrook, reopening investigations into allegations at the centre. It became one of the country's biggest abuse investigations.

According to the force's website, 1,848 men have come forward to report allegations of abuse while at the centre.

This included allegations of serious physical abuse which resulted in inmates suffering broken bones, sexual assaults and psychological abuse.

Seabrook detectives identified 32 suspects who were still alive and six have since been convicted in court.

Christopher Onslow, John McGee, Brian Greenwell, Kevin Blakely and Alan Bramley were each convicted in 2019. Credit: PA

In 2019, five former prison officers were jailed for more than 18 years in total for abusing former inmates at the centre following three separate crown court trials. They were Christopher Onslow, John McGee, Alan Bramley, Kevin Blakeley and Brian Johnson Greenwell.

In 2023, Alexander Flavell was found guilty of indecent assault of a young inmate and misconduct in a public office, bringing the operation to an end.

What is happening now?

On Wednesday 28 February, the PPO announced they had begun their own investigation, Operation Deerness, which will look to uncover how much the authorities knew about what was going on at Medomsley Detention Centre at the time.

The investigation has been commissioned by the Justice Secretary but it will work independently of the government, police and the prison service.

Lead investigating officer Richard Tucker made a direct appeal for anyone with information to speak out about what they witnessed or knew at the time.

The PPO will produce a report of their findings that they hope will provide answers to those who suffered abuse and prevent anything like it from happening again.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...