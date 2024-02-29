Man dies after County Durham caravan fire

A man has died after a caravan fire in County Durham.

Emergency services were called on Tuesday morning at 7.41am to a fire in a residential caravan at Castledene Holiday Park.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation between CDDFRS and Durham Constabulary is now underway to determine the cause of the fire, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire service say they are reminding every household to make sure their smoke alarms are working but checking them weekly, and any households without them can can have them fitted as part of free Home Fire Safety Visits.

Fire crews from Peterlee Station will now be working in the area to offer reassurance and also to provide home fire safety advice.