A man has been jailed for taking photos in court and posting them on social media with "silly captions".

Kane Thompson took the pictures at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, where his brother was in the dock accused of violent disorder in connection to the death of 14-year-old Gordon Gault.

Thompson, 24, of no fixed abode, posted the images on Facebook and Instagram with emojis and "silly captions".

He pleaded guilty to two charges of contempt of court and was jailed for six months.

Judge Edward Bindloss said he became aware that photographs taken in the courtroom which showed three of the defendants, including Liam Thompson and Jack Hardy in the dock, along with a dock officer.

The judge arranged for Thompson to be arrested on Tuesday and an investigation was carried out overnight.

He admitted taking the photos and distributing them by uploading them to social media.

Judge Bindloss said: "This is a sensitive and serious case. They were on trial for violent disorder in which a young man was killed."

Gordon Gault was stabbed in Elswick and died in hospital six days later. Credit: Family

"You knew taking photos was not permitted, you knew your brother was on trial. You were reckless as to whether this trial would be disrupted. Liam in one of your photos was seen to be posing for you. There are emojis and the caption 'Slim Jim'.

"The photos are no longer on your Instagram or Facebook to view, but any screenshotted copies could still be distributed to numbers unknown. It's not known how far they have been disseminated."

The judge added that court dock officers are entitled to anonymity while at work, but the pictures Thompson posted clearly showed the face of one.

In mitigation, Mairi Clancy, explained that the images had been posted to Thompson's Instagram stories so would have only been visible for 24 hours, and he deleted them when he realised what he had done wrong.

She added his actions were the result of "stupidity" and he had not intended to cause harm.

She said: "His position is he panicked on realising the seriousness of what he had done.

"This was an extremely stupid and idiotic thing for him to do, but nothing more sinister than stupidity and naivety.

"It's not accepted there was any intention to intimidate or interfere. He's a habitual poster on social media and acted incredibly stupidly. He offers his apology for what he had done. He deleted the post as soon as he realised the severity of what he had done.

"Belonging to a generation where everyday life is posted constantly on social media, he has not come to court with the aim of disrupting proceedings or prejudice the trial.

"The focus of the photos are his brother in the dock. They were light-hearted. He's posted some quite silly captions and an emoji with sunglasses."

Thompson was in court for the start of a trial involving six people accused of violent disorder, including his brother Liam Thompson, 28.

The six all pleaded guilty to affray over escalating violence in Newcastle, which resulted in the death of Gordon in November 2022. He was stabbed in the arm during an incident in Elswick and died in hospital six days later.

Jack Hardy and Raymond Matthew, who are both 18, and Liam Thompson will be sentenced at a later date, along with three 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

(L-R) Lawson Netty and Carlos Neto are awaiting sentence after being found guilty of the manslaughter of Gordon Gault. Credit: Northumbria Police.

Last month Carlos Neto, 18, of Salford, and Lawson Natty, 18, of Newbiggin Hall, who denied murdering Gordon, were convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

They were also found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in relation to a second victim, who suffered an injury to his back.

Carlos Neto admitted wounding Gordon but claimed it was in self-defence.

He and co-accused Lawson Natty, who supplied Neto with the machete used in the attack, were remanded in custody. They will be sentenced on 8 March.

