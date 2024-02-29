A woman who defrauded a junior school has been ordered to pay back almost £75,000.

Joanne Anderson of Summerhill, East Herrington, in Sunderland, had previously been handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation in 2023.

The 52-year-old had worked at Fulwell Junior School, in Sunderland, for around 20 years and was responsible for managing the financial budget.

Between 2017 and 2021, Anderson forged the signatures of senior staff on at least 409 cheques, which were made payable to herself.

However, a police investigation was launched after an auditor noticed a discrepancy in the transactions.

Following her sentencing, financial investigators began compiling records of Anderson’s earnings from crime and her current assets.

She appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 16 February, where a judge granted a confiscation order to retrieve £41,475 taken through fraudulent activity.

An amount of £33,315.00 has already been recovered from Anderson’s pension.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a good result for us and the school after what has been a difficult time for staff and children.

Joanne Anderson had been a "trusted" member of staff at Fulwell Junior School in Sunderland, where she worked for 20 years. Credit: Google maps

“In this case, Anderson took advantage of being a trusted member of staff and defrauded her employer out of almost £120,000.

“However, she now has a criminal record, is serving a suspended sentence, and thanks to the Proceeds of Crime Act, will pay back a significant amount of her ill-gotten gains.

“The community which the school serves deserves to see action like this being taken.

“The full amount of the order will be returned to Fulwell Junior School and will hopefully go a long way to repairing the damage caused.”

