A gang of four men have been sentenced for raping and sexually assaulting two girls in Newcastle.

Omar Badreddin, Mohamad Badreddin, Huzaefa Alaboud and Hamoud Al-Soaimi were convicted of multiple offences following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court last year.

Mohamed Badreddin, who was the only one of the four who was over 18 at the time of the offences, was jailed for 18 years

The assaults took place in 2018 and 2019 when the victims were aged between 12 and 14.

Some of them took place at the city’s Castle Keep, while others happened behind the Five Guys restaurant.

One victim, who was raped or assaulted by all four of the defendants between the ages of 13 and 14, told the court: “Because of them I feel I’ve been robbed of my childhood.

“I’ve been tortured by those men. They have hurt me in so many ways.”

She also said she had self-harmed because of the exploitation, leaving her with scars which have meant she is uncomfortable wearing a bikini.

She added: “These scars will be with me for life. But as well as being physically scarred, I’m emotionally scarred. Those scars are a constant reminder to me of what I have lived through.”

The other girl, who was 12 when she was subjected to a sexual assault, said: “At times I would have angry outbursts in which I was unable to stop crying.

“I was so young at the time I didn’t know how to cope or who to turn to.”

The men were found guilty and sentenced as follows:

-Omar Badreddin, of Cowgate, was convicted of five counts of rape. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

-Mohamad Badreddin, also of Cowgate, was convicted of six counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration. He was jailed for 13 years.

-Huzaefa Alaboud, of Throckley was convicted of two counts of rape, assault by penetration and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for five and a half years

-Hamoud Al-Soaimi, of Byker, who was 15 at the time, was convicted of three counts of sexual assault and assaulting a child under 13 by penetration. He walked free from court after being given a two-year suspended sentence.

Following the case, Helen Westerman, from the NSPCC, said: "We know that child sexual abuse and exploitation can have devastating effects on the lives of young people and we hope the girls who were abused by these men are receiving all the support that they need.

"Investigations like this show justice can still be served years after the offences take place, and we would encourage anyone who experienced abuse or exploitation like this - no matter when it was - to come forward and speak up and get help."

