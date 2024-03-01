Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reveals he's learning to play the piano

Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe has revealed how he likes to wind down by playing the piano - and his attempts to get to grips with his favourite song.

Speaking at Newcastle's press conference ahead of their match against Wolves, he told journalists about how his efforts to learn the instrument are going.

"I was tinking the ivories last night actually," he said. "Not very well. I don't have lessons. I was having lessons a while ago - to support my sons really."

When a sked if his wife and sons were impressed by his efforts, he said with a smile: “No, they’re not impressed. The two elder sons that play are both better than me.

“When I’m playing the piano, I’m not thinking of 4-3-3 or 4-4-2. It is a chance to get away. It’s a rare moment for me to do that because in most other parts of my life, like walking the dog or going to sleep, I’m thinking about football.

“But the rare things you can occupy your brain with do take you away from the game.”

The Magpies manager has been trying to learn A-ha's Take on Me but admitted it was difficult work.

"It's one my favourite songs," he said. "Anyone who knows that song will know how difficult it is and how quick it is. So I'm a long way off that - I can sort of barely recognise the chorus."

When it was suggested he might have to perform karaoke if his team won the FA Cup, he replied: “If we win a cup, I’ll do anything.”

