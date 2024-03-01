A man who shouted that he had a bomb and would blow up Newcastle Airport as part of a video prank was described as an "idiot" as he was sentenced.

Garard Ndela tried to create fear he was an Islamist terrorist by saying words in Arabic before announcing that he had an explosive device on the concourse of the airport, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

He was being filmed by accomplice, former Newcastle Eagles academy basketball player Andre Antonio and they planned to post it on YouTube to garner likes and "create humour".

Despite the alarming words, members of the public and staff at the airport can be seen in the video continuing about their business and the pair did not get the reaction they hoped for.

In the clip, Ndela emerged onto the concourse, which was busy with staff and members of the public. After saying something in Arabic, he announced: "I'm at the airport right now with a bomb. I'm about to blow the airport up with my bomb".

Andre Antonio's defence said he had told Ndela "don't do it" in the lead up to the offence. Credit: Northumbria Police

Prosecutor Rachel Glover told Newcastle Crown Court: "On being approached by members of the public, he repeated he had a bomb and there had been no real reaction and he said he wanted to be arrested."

She added: "It's not in doubt members of the public would be fearful, especially given the Arabic language used. The use of Arabic as a prelude to his announcement tends to instil hostility to Arabic speakers in the public."

Ndela said he made a habit of such "pranks" but there was no evidence on his social media accounts of any other incidents which led to charges.

Judge Amanda Rippon said: "He is a self-entitled idiot who thinks he is entitled to do what he want, irrespective of who he upsets, intentionally using the Arabic language and all that fear that comes from people thinking an Islamist terrorist could blow up an airport. That was a deliberate attempt by him to cause fear and that's the most serious aspect of it."

The judge added she did not accept that the 19-year-old would not understand how serious terrorism is, and that it was "criminal" he planned to post the prank on YouTube for views and likes.

Ndela, 20, of Ellison Villas, Gateshead, and Antonio, 21, of Chestnut Avenue, Cowgate, Newcastle, both pleaded guilty to communicating false information.

Ndela was sentenced to nine months, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work and Antonio got five months, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work.

Passing sentence, Judge Rippon said she was taking an "exceptional" course in suspending the sentences. She told them: "It's the most moronic behaviour. No one paid you any attention however you, Ndela, start your bomb threat using Arabic on purpose and it's plainly obvious you did that because you knew that would be what would get the most fearful and distressing reaction."

Brian Hegary, defending Ndela, said he had acted with "breathtaking stupidity" and added: "It was not something that was particularly preconceived. He was there for a lawful purpose, a friend was taking a flight and it was spur of the moment to behave as they did."

"He intended to cause humour for people online. I know how stupid, irresponsible and misjudged that was but that was his primary motivation.

"It didn't cause an evacuation or delay to any flights. He is sorry and deeply apologetic."

Josh Normanton, for Antonio, said he had told Ndela "don't do it" in the lead up to the offence. Mr Normanton added: "it was a wholly stupid venture based on a cultural shift towards certain immoral behaviour that's seen as acceptable by people on YouTube and TikTok."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...