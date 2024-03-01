Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged rape in North Tyneside.

Police say they are supporting a female victim after the alleged incident, which was reported just after 3:50pm on Sunday 25 February in the Tynemouth Priory and Castle area.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed three 15-year-old boys have now been arrested on suspicion of rape.

They have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the report page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number NP-20240225-0648.

