Felled Sycamore Gap tree to go on display in Hexham

The felled Sycamore Gap tree is set to go on display in Hexham.

There was a national outcry in September when the much-loved, 200-year-old Northumberland tree was found to have been cut down in mysterious circumstances.

Now the largest section of the tree will go on public view at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.

Tony Gates, Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland National Park Authority said: “The felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has shown just how much nature and landscape mean to people, to their very wellbeing.

" As stewards of the legacy of Sycamore Gap, the partners have been humbled by the outpouring of love and emotion for the tree.

"We understand the diversity of opinions surrounding a future legacy and are committed to navigating this journey with the utmost care and respect.

"We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding.

"We are determined to honour the spirit of Sycamore Gap through opportunities to connect with the tree, and to create a legacy for both people and nature.”

The Northumberland landmark was cut down in what Northumbria Police described as a "deliberate act of vandalism".

A man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy were separately arrested in connection with the incident but in December the force announced that they would face "no further action".

Since then the Northumberland National Park said they have received over 2,000 heartfelt messages about the beloved tree from "every corner of the country".

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall said: “We have been incredibly grateful for the support and comments that we’ve received over the last five months – thank you to everyone who has been in touch.

"It’s been important for us to read through each and every one, and to take the time to think about how we respond in ways that are fitting to this landscape and to the people who loved this tree.

"I have worked at Hadrian’s Wall for 35 years, and to hear about so many people’s personal connections to the tree – from marriage proposals to the scattering of ashes – has been a moving experience.

"Over the course of this year, we’ll be sharing more ideas and more opportunities for our local communities to help us create a legacy for the people of Northumberland, and beyond.”

The display at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre is expected to open by September this year.

