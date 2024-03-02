Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man died following a collision in Newcastle.

Officers received a report of a black Mercedes people carrier vehicle and a 77-year-old man being involved in a collision on Westgate Road at around 7:20pm yesterday.

The elderly pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say his next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with enquiries, and an investigation is now under way.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

"A thorough investigation is under way to establish the circumstances around the collision.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses and are now appealing for anyone else who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to come forward.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

