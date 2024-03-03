Middlesbrough welcomes 2000 runners for town's first ever half marathon

Middlesbrough welcomed 2000 runners to the town as it hosted its first ever half marathon event.

The course took runners past iconic local landmark's including the Transporter Bridge and the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Parr from RunThrough who organised the event said it's about time region’s biggest town hosted a distance running event.

2000 runners took part in the event. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

He said: “Middlesbrough didn't have a half marathon and it was an obvious choice.

"It's a major town that didn't have a major half marathon running events.

"So that was an easy sell with the council, they were over the moon for us to want to bring an event here.

"It's fantastic.”

The race's main charity sponsor, the Teesside Family Foundation, said they were grateful for an opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

The Teesside Family Charity say the event was a great opportunity to raise money for their cause. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Tony Wedlake from the organisation said he thought the event has the potential to get more popular.

He said: “This is a massive event for us, we’re a local Middlesbrough based Teesside charity.

"And so to be involved in the first ever half marathon is huge.

"This event’s got arms and legs and you can see today the first one, 2,000 people, and it's going to to really grow and grow and grow.”

First over the line was Kieran Walker. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

First over the line was Kieran Walker running for the North East Project.

Other runners who took part told ITV Tyne Tees:

“It's amazing that it's on our doorstep. Hopefully it’ll bring a lot for the community. And it's doing it for people round here, near us.”

“Great atmosphere round there. Lots of people supporting it on the street which was great to see. Pulling Me along. Lots of cheering, lots of clapping, lots of bells ringing.”

“It was nice course, I enjoyed, quite flat. A couple of little hills but nothing to worry about. And a nice finish. Friendly people, lovely day."

