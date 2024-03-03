Three people have been arrested and a man is in hospital in a critical condition after being found unconscious in Gateshead.

Police were call to Lumley Gardens at around 9:40pm on Friday 1 March after receiving reports of a man unconscious.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a person unwell on Lumley Gardens, Felling shortly before 10pm on Friday 1 March.

"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader. One patient was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police to establish the events leading up to him becoming unconscious.

Two women and a man, all aged in their 30s were arrested in relation to the incident and have since been released on bail.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police."

