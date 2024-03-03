Police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old man has died following a collision in Houghton le Spring.

Police were called to Burdon Lane near the A690 at around 10:30pm on Thursday 29 February after receiving report of a one-vehicle collision.

A silver Ford Fiesta is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree.

Emergency services attended the scene and found that the driver, a 20-year-old man, had suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

Police say his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A passenger in the car, a 16-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols Department to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to support them in any away we can.”

Sgt Roberts added: “A thorough investigation is under way to establish the circumstances around the collision and a number of enquiries have already been made by officers.

“We are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may able to assist us to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who may have dash cam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

“Any information – no matter how small – could prove key to our enquiries and assist us in helping to piece together what happened so that we can provide answers to the family of the man who has passed away.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

