A 20-year-old driver who died after crashing into a tree was days away from becoming a father.

Leighton Mileson, from Sunderland, died after the one-vehicle collision in Houghton-le-Spring last week.

Paying tribute to him, Leighton was described by his family described as their "beautiful lad".

“We are absolutely devastated and shocked at the loss of our beautiful lad Leighton," they said.

“He always had a smile that lit-up any room he walked in and did not have a bad bone in his body.

“He was loved by so many and what hurts the most is that he was just days away from being a dad.

“We are all destroyed, but the memories we have will be cherished forever. Love you always.”

Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Houghton-le-Spring, on Burdon Lane, near the A690, just before 10.30am on Thursday 29 February.

For reasons yet to be established, the silver Ford Fiesta is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree.

Leighton, who was the driver, was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

A passenger in the car, a male aged 16, suffered minor injuries.

The Force’s Motor Patrols Department is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Leighton’s loved-ones at this time and we will support his family in any way we can.

“A thorough investigation has been under way since this tragedy in order to establish what has happened.

“As part of this, we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may able to assist us to come forward.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240229-1178.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...