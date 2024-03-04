A family have paid tribute to a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Teesside.

Nathan Hindmarsh, from Stockton, was the sole occupant of a Mercedes which was involved in an incident in the early hours of Sunday 3 March.

Emergency services were called to Yarm Road, near the junction with Ashville Avenue, in Eaglescliffe at about 12:40am.

Mr Hindmarsh, 35, was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he died that evening.

In a statement, his family said: “Nathan was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin who will always be in our hearts and never forgotten."

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a white Mercedes AMG E250 travelling between Yarm High Street and the location of the collision in Eaglescliffe from just before half past midnight or anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or CCTV from along the route to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.

The reference number is 038781.

