A man has died after being involved in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Yarm Road, near the junction with Ashville Avenue, in Eaglescliffe at around 12.40am after receiving reports of a collision where a 35-year-old man was found to have serious injuries.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, by ambulance but died from his injuries on Sunday evening (3 March).

Cleveland Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes AMG travelling between Yarm High Street and the location of the collision in Eaglescliffe at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force via 101 quoting reference number 038781.

