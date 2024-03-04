A 24-year-old man faces jail after admitting inciting racial hatred on social media.

Nathan Thompson, of Whickham View, Newcastle, made offensive comments on Twitter, the site now known as X, about black people, Jews, Muslims and those from the LGBT+ community.

The court heard that he also mentioned white supremacy in the tweets made between April and July last year.

Thompson admitted nine counts of inciting racial hatred online and two malicious communications offences in an appearance at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 March.

He was told he would be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 3 April as the offences were too serious for the magistrates’ court to deal with.

Claire Armstrong, prosecuting, said a possible jail sentence for the offences had a starting point of three years.

The court was told that Thompson had become socially isolated and spent a lot of time on his computer when the offences were committed.

Gregg Stephens, defending, said: “He is a young lad who is quite isolated and socially vulnerable.

“He has mental health issues, doesn’t mix with people and spends a lot of time on his computer.

“He has got himself connected to this right-wing stuff which you can find online.”

Mr Stephens said what was posted went well beyond expressing free speech and Thompson now realised it was “wholly inappropriate”.

He said Thompson had never been in trouble before and sought support for his mental health problems after he was arrested.

Mr Stephens said: “He doesn’t necessarily believe in the things he has been putting online, he has been misguided, rather than someone who is a genuine danger.”

