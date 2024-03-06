A British-born social media star has made it to the Hollywood stages of American Idol.

Mackenzie Sol, originally from Chester-le-Street, in the North East, impressed judges on the Stateside talent show with his rendition of Sam Cooke's Bring It On Home To Me.

Judge Katy Perry told Mackenzie, who now lives in Las Vegas, he had the potential to make it into the top 10.

"It feels so surreal for someone at that level to say something like that to me", the 23-year-old told ITV Tyne Tees.

"I did Billy Elliot when I was a kid and no-one accepted me, no kids liked me at school, so to have a star that big saying things like that is a feeling no one can understand. It means everything."

Mackenzie hopes to make his native North East proud - the Sol in his name stands for the Stadium of Light. Credit: mackenziesol/Instagram

Mackenzie was scouted for the show and flew to Santa Barbara to perform in front of global stars Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

He said he even travelled with a friend, too nervous to take his mother. However, she surprised him and saw him receive a golden ticket from the judges.

Mackenzie's mother saw him get three yeses. Credit: ABC Press

At just four years old, Mackenzie got a taste for the stage after he appeared on the X Factor when his mother was auditioning with her band.

He was invited to meet Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, with Simon predicting he would make it through one day.

"It's a memory I don't think I'll ever forget because I feel like it was the start of everything," Mackenzie said.

"At four years old I just had a realisation - 'this is what I want to do and this is who I want to be'."

His singing journey, though, was not straight forward. He was playing football at the same time at a high level and did not feel accepted by his peers.

"It was hard because I wanted to do one thing but everyone at school would say stuff," he continued. "I quit doing it. I stuck to football and being a kid. I regret it.

"Whatever you want to do, you should just do it and not let people try and control you and tell you what you can and can't do."

Mackenzie on helping people through music

He hopes he will be seen in a new light after his success so far on American Idol. The content creator makes prank videos in social media.

"I want people to see me as an artist and a musician, I've been doing social media for so long now doing these little funny videos, but it's just not who I am," he explained.

"I want to show people music is what I was meant to do and it's who I'm meant to be.

"I'm really hoping this competition, win or lose, i'll be seen for music, I'll get to go on tour, sing songs for people. Inspire some more kids to do music and do what they want to do.

"I just want to bring joy to peoples' life with music."

If Mackenzie gets through Hollywood week, he will then go to Hawaii to perform before reaching the live shows.

