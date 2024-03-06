A GP who is accused of attempted murder after allegedly poisoning a man in his 70s has also now been charged with making and using ricin.

Dr Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, and who worked at a surgery in Sunderland, is charged with the attempted murder of Patrick O’Hara in Newcastle.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 6 March, where no pleas were entered, it emerged that Kwan has also been charged with production of a chemical weapon, ricin, and use of a chemical weapon, also ricin, on 22 January.

The defendant was arrested following the search of a property in Ingleby Barwick, on Teesside, in February.

Kwan was remanded in custody and will next appear in the same court on 20 May.

A trial date was also set for 29 July.

