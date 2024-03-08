Former Lioness and Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott has joined the Board of Trustees at the Foundation of Light.

Jill began her career pathway with the foundation when she was just 17-years-old, and had said it's a proud moment. She said: "I love coming back to Sunderland, especially the Stadium of Light and the Beacon of Light, it brings back all the memories I have of playing football and going to the games with my Grandad."

"Foundation of Light has played a huge role in my career. When I first got involved, women’s football certainly wasn't where it is now and I’m so grateful that they saw my potential and gave me the opportunity to do some coaching and work experience. These opportunities helped me find my passion and realise that I could make a career out of football. Before that it was a dream that I thought couldn’t exist."

Jill Scott retired as England's second-most capped international footballer. (men and women) Credit: PA

Scott began her senior playing career with Sunderland in 2004, joining from Boldon Girls. She went onto spells at Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa - and was of course part of the England Lionesses team that went on to win the UEFA Euros in 2022. She announced her retirement in 2022.

Jill joins an ever-growing list of household names already on the Board of Trustees, alongside Chair Sir Bob Murray, including Kyrill Louis-Dreyfus, Kate Adie, Steve Cram, Colonel The Hon James Ramsbotham, Sir Tim Rice, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The Foundation of Light was established in 2001 by Sir Bob Murray, and works with up to 20,000 young people and families every year. The charity aims to tackle health inequalities in the area - with research showing people in communities across our region are living shorter lives; spending most of them in poor health.

Foundation of Light Chair of Trustees Sir Bob said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jill on the Board of Trustees.”

“Jill has achieved so much in her career, starting at Sunderland and becoming a European Champion with the Lionesses. Everything she represents, epitomises the values we have at the Foundation, she is a great addition.

“Jill is a great role model for the people we work with, and to have her support is so very special. It means so much to me and the team at the Foundation.”

Jill herself added she's hoping to have a hand in boosting women's football during her time with the charity. She said: "It’s a very important role and I’m honoured to be sitting alongside Sir Bob Murray and Steve Cram, two people very proud of their Sunderland roots like me.

"'m hoping that through my new position I’ll be able to support the growth of the women's football provision. If I can make a difference by even 1% it will be worth it."

