Hairy Bikers: Dave Myers' wife pays tribute to 'larger than life' husband

The wife of the late Hairy Biker Dave Myers has paid tribute to him, saying she feels like she is "grieving with a whole nation".

The TV chef and personality, from Barrow in Furness, died from cancer aged 66 last month.

Announcing his death on social media, co-host Si King said: "My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

"I will miss him everyday and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime."

Myers and King, from Birtley, met in 1995 while working on ITV Tyne Tees drama Catherine Cookson's The Gambling Man while Myers was working as a makeup artist.

They went on to become the Hairy Bikers travelling the world on their motorbikes and sharing their love for cooking. He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

On the Hairy Bikers' social media account Myers' wife Lili thanked people for their support alongside a picture of the pair together.

She said: "I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed."I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love."It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine.

"My husband, David Myers, was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

"An amazing storyteller. And through his stories and TV appearances, he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest."An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower."I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special."

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...