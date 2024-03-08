A spelling mistake has been spotted on a road in Middlesbrough, which has become the centre of amusement for people on social media.

"KEEP CELAR" had been painted, instead of "KEEP CLEAR" on the road at the junction of Marton Road and Newlands Road, near the town centre.

Residents took to social media poking fun in the error, with one saying: "How about this, great to see Middlesbrough contractors can give us a giggle."

Another added: "Someone needs a lesson in spelling," while another person said: "Aw everyone makes mistakes - at least it’s made people smile."

Major resurfacing works have been carried out along Marton Road in the past month.

The works started in early February near to Roseberry Park Hospital, and have progressed to near the town centre, including the Borough Road junction.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...