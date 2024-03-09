Proposals for a new housing and leisure development for Hartlepool waterfront have been approved to progress further.

The project would see the creation of 650 homes alongside retail, leisure and medical facilities across the town.

The Development Corporation, which is chaired by Tees Valley Mayor Lord Ben Houchen, have approved the plans, and say they would bring "significant job and investment opportunities".

Proposed locations for the regeneration works include the land off Maritime Avenue near Hartlepool Railway Station, and land off Slake Terrace at Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool Borough Council is already backing efforts to transform the town, including a £34.5 million Highlight Leisure Centre, expansion of the National Museum of the Royal Navy of Hartlepool, and the restoration of the Wingfield Castle.

Lord Houchen said: "We want Hartlepool to be an even more fantastic place to live and work. To do that we want to move fast and get on developing these important sites – several of which have stood empty for too long.

"This will deliver the quality housing and facilities the town needs in key locations and we are delighted to be working with Jomast on this development. It shows how the Development Corporation is already making a huge difference to the regeneration and growth of the town."

Work on the development is expected to begin later this year with construction of the first new homes commencing in early 2025.

