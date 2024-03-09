A North Tyneside teacher has held her retirement party today - after 47 years of working in the profession.

Glynis Bateman has worked at Rockliffe First School in Whitley Bay since 1977. The pupils in the first class she taught are now 50-years-old, and they returned to the school to say goodbye.

Teachers at the school have thrown Mrs Bateman a leaving do and invited every pupil she has ever taught to join them for afternoon tea.

Mrs Bateman told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's so exciting, so exciting. It's also a little bit overwhelming and I just can't believe I'm on the receiving end of something so lovely.

"I think sometimes you don't feel important enough to have something like this happen, but I work with such wonderful people that really it's no surprise."

Mrs Bateman emotionally thanks pupils past and present for turning up to her leaving party.

One of Mrs Bateman's first pupils, Helen, said she has "lovely, lifelong memories" of her.

Helen told ITV Tyne Tees that the teacher was "very kind, very patient, ever-present, but not imposing".

Mrs Bateman taught Helen when she was in nursery, and then again when she returned to the school years later as a newly qualified teacher.

She said when she returned "knowing nothing" about teaching, Mrs Bateman helped her find her way.

"I remember as an NQT she taught me how to listen to the children, and I think that's how my experience of her as a teacher must have been as well," she said.

Lindsay Ford paid tribute to Mrs Bateman at the celebrations. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Fellow school teacher Lindsay Ford said: "Mrs Bateman and I have worked together for nearly 30 years, and when I got here she'd been already working for 20 of those. And actually, I've learned so much from her, so much.

"She had so much experience, she could have said 'do this, do that'. She was amazing at letting me find my way. She was so supportive, so welcoming. And I think that's because she's always had the children at the heart of everything she does."

